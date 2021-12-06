Top 10

The new leader of the MEDIA MONITORS National Radio Advertiser rankings for NOVEMBER 29-DECEMBER 5 isn't precisely an advertiser, or at least a paid advertiser, with iHEARTRADIO promos moving up from second place as last week's leader, THE HOME DEPOT, fell out of the top 10. INDEED was the top paid advertiser, jumping back into the top 10 from 57th place to second after a week's absence.

The top 10:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #2; 59018 instances)

2. INDEED (#57; 54115)

3. STATE FARM (#3; 51392)

4. eBAY (#24; 44733)

5. BIONTECH-PFIZER (#6; 36743)

6. MCDONALD'S (#10; 32861)

7. KOHL'S (#12; 32651)

8. MACY'S (#16; 31840)

9. VICKS (#8; 30197)

10. EXERGEN (#14; 26230)

