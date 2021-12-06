The UK band MODERNLOVE is back with a new single, “Us," on AKIRA RECORDS. Channeling the same broad and euphoric direction that has served them well throughout the last year, “Us" sees them venture into a bold and soaring aesthetic. With its galloping pace and shimmering guitar hooks, this new effort showcases them as a rich and powerful name emerging on the scene, one with a clear vision and determined attitude. Check out MODERNLOVE’s new single in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News