Shelton (Photo: Erika Goldring)

BLAKE SHELTON, BRETT YOUNG and CARLY PEARCE will headline ACTIVATED EVENTS' "Boots In The Park" party at WATERFRONT PARK in SAN DIEGO on SATURDAY, APRIL 2nd, with more special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets will be available for purchase here starting this FRIDAY (12/10) at 9a (CT).

