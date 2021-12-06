Podcast Division

BRIAN GRAZER and RON HOWARD’s IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT has launched a podcasting division, IMAGINE AUDIO, with an exclusive slate deal with iHEARTMEDIA that includes six new unscripted series in the next two years distributed through the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. IMAGINE Chief Strategy Officer JUSTIN WILKES and Producer KARA WELKER will lead the podcast operation, with SUMMER SAGANSKY as Creative Executive.

"We couldn’t be more excited to have iHEART as our partner as we launch the IMAGINE brand into the audio space,” said WILKES. “Audio has proven to be a fantastic incubator and engine for IP development and between our connectivity to talent and storytellers, as well as our ability to create high-quality content, we’re incredibly well positioned to enter the category.”

“Imagine stands for the very highest quality content — behind some of the greatest film, TV and digital content the world has seen,” said iHEARTMEDIA Digital Audio Group CEO CONAL BYRNE. “As the largest podcast network in the world, our goal is simple and consistent: We want to work with the most innovative, passionate storytellers in the world — producers who don’t just work in mediums, but who pioneer them. That’s IMAGINE.”

