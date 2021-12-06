More On The Way

AUDACY’s CADENCE13 and COSGROVE/MEURER PRODUCTIONS have extended their partnership to produce a second season of the podcast version of “UNSOLVED MYSTERIES.” The first season of the podcast debuted last FEBRUARY, and a second season of 40 new episodes, again narrated but STEVE FRENCH, is now scheduled for SPRING 2022.

“CMP is thrilled to be collaborating with CADENCE13’s wonderful and talented team on a second season of the UNSOLVED MYSTERIES podcast,” said COSGROVE/MEURER PRODUCTIONS Exec. Producer TERRY DUNN MEURER. “Forty more episodes means forty more opportunities to solve a mystery!”

“We’re extremely proud of our partnership with COSGROVE/MEURER and the ‘UNSOLVED MYSTERIES’ podcast, which became an instant fan favorite with a devoted following of listeners around the world,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with this iconic show, and look forward to this new season.”

