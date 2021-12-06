EMI Records Nashville's Jackie Stevens

THE CHARLEY FOUNDATION non-profit organization has revealed the industry names on the "Rumble on the Row" fight card for its 18th annual "Ringside: A Fight For Kids" gala, set to take place on THURSDAY, MARCH 3rd at THE FACTORY's LIBERTY HALL in FRANKLIN, TN. Proceeds from the boxing fundraiser event will benefit a variety of children's charities through THE CHARLEY FOUNDATION

The boxing matchups include EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE Dir./Midwest Promotion JACKIE STEVENS vs. COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM Museum Services Writer and Editor ANGELA STEFANO ZIMMER; WARNER MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Analytics ADDISON NUNES vs. CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING Creative Dir. JEN HUBBARD; LIVE NATION talent buyer AARON SPALDING vs. HOMESTEAD/RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT Creative Dir. BRAD HERSCH; Producer/songwriter COLE PHILLIPS vs. WORKS ENTERTAINMENT Head of Production BEN HALEY; and wardrobe stylist/choreographer/dancer MAKAHLA ROSS vs. EMPIRE DISTRIBUTION RECORDS AND PUBLISHING NASHVILLE Counsel SARAH BETH GERLECZ.

"This is the first time in the history of 'Ringside' that there are more female bouts than male bouts which is incredible,” said THE CHARLEY FOUNDATION Founder and Chairman/Ringside Producer CAROLYN MILLER. “All these industry pros are committed to getting into the best shape of their lives and battling in the ring to fight for a most worthy cause.”

