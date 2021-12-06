Taylor

RED CREATIVE GROUP, in partnership with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING (SMP) NASHVILLE and ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT, has signed songwriter COLE TAYLOR to a worldwide publishing deal. TAYLOR is known for hit songs like “Sippin’ On Fire” (FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE) and “Home Alone Tonight” (LUKE BRYAN and KAREN FAIRCHILD). His songs have also been cut by Country artists JASON ALDEAN, KENNY CHESNEY, COLE SWINDELL, JAKE OWEN and many more.

“COLE TAYLOR is a true Country music craftsman and a rare talent,” said SMP CEO RUSTY GASTON. “We are so excited to welcome him into the SMP family and partner with RED CREATIVE/ANTHEM to champion his work.”

RED CREATIVE GROUP owner JEREMY STOVER said, “I have been a huge fan of COLE and his work for years now. I am thrilled to be able to work with him in an official capacity here at RED and can’t wait to see him continue to succeed and grow in his writing career.”

“I’m so excited to start the next chapter of my career with this team,” said TAYLOR. “JEREMY and [VP/Publishing] TAYLOR [LAMB] at RED are some of the best in the business, and having ... the SONY PUBLISHING team on our side is more than I could ask for as I start my ninth year in NASHVILLE.”

« see more Net News