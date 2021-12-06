LoMonaco

ONERPM has announced that digital marketing expert JENNA LOMONACO has joined the company as the new head of its U.S. marketing division. As head of the new team, the NEW YORK-based LOMONACO brings more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing, and will oversee all domestic marketing, DSP, advertising and digital marketing strategy for the company. She will oversee a staff of over 25 marketing professionals domestically, and will coordinate international releases with other offices around the world.

LOMONACO worked with digital campaigns for artists such as MUMFORD & SONS, PHOENIX, CHILDISH GAMBINO, JESSIE REYEZ, NICK JONAS, THE KILLERS, ELTON JOHN, BON JOVI, TOVE LO, FALL OUT BOY and DEMI LOVATO. Her background includes stints with ISLAND RECORDS, GLASSNOTE RECORDS and KOBALT.

She said, “I'm thrilled and honored to join the ONERPM team as head of U.S. marketing. ONERPM has built an incredible infrastructure that provides artists with a mix of one-of-a-kind tools and out-of-the-box marketing to bring their music to new audiences. ONERPM’s innovative approach of using data-driven methodology, coupled with creative marketing and a true passion for great music, is what sets it apart. I’m eager to help grow these initiatives while working with groundbreaking artists. We’ve got big things on the horizon!”

ONERPM'S CEO EMMANUEL ZUNZ said, “JENNA's unique mix of marketing creativity and pragmatism, combined with her natural leadership skills, makes her a great fit for ONERPM as we continue to evolve the level of services and marketing solutions we provide our artists and label clients. We are excited to have her on board!”

