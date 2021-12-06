Beasley Media Group Celebrates 60 Years (Photo: Joseph Frazz Photography)

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP hosted its 60-year anniversary celebration on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2nd at TAO in NEW YORK with special guest artists CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE and actor/musician KIEFER SUTHERLAND. The celebration was part of the company's fourth annual "Holiday Soiree" event, which thanks the company’s valued advertising partners.

CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY, along with Pres. BRUCE BEASLEY and VP/Operations BRAD BEASLEY, took to the stage during the evening to pay tribute to their late father and company founder, GEORGE BEASLEY, for his vision in building one of AMERICA’s premiere publicly traded radio companies six decades ago when he officially launched his very first radio station, WPYB-AM in BENSON, NC, back on DECEMBER 2nd, 1961.

Guests were treated to intimate performances by both BRICE and SUTHERLAND.

