Brown performing at WQDR "Acoustic Christmas For The Kids"

CURTIS MEDIA Country WQDR/RALEIGH, NC held its annual "Acoustic CHRISTMAS For The Kids" last night (12/5). The sold-out show at THE FARM AT 95 in SELMA, NC featured RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN, and openers RESTLESS ROAD, TAYLOR PHILLIPS and PAIGE KING JOHNSON. Over $20,000 was raised from ticket sales for UNC CHILDREN's HOSPITAL. To watch the performance, click here.

On SATURDAY (12/4), the station had a successful first "Hope For The Holidays Toy Drive" for the CHILDREN's HOME SOCIETY OF NC foster and adoption organization. With its partner, CROSSROADS FORD of APEX, the station filled three FORD F-150 trucks with toys for the children.

