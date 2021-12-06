Lineup Announced

The first PRIMAVERA SOUND FESTIVAL in the US will be held on SEPTEMBER 16th, 17th and 18th at the LA STATE HISTORIC STATE PARK and the A-List of headliners has been released. Expect performances by ARCTIC MONKEYS, NINE INCH NAILS, LORDE WITH SOLAR POWER, JAMES BLAKE, ARCA KHRUANGBIN, BICEP, CLAIRO, DARKSIDE, KING KRULE, LOW and more. The event has confirmed 52 acts so far.

For exclusive access to 3-Day GA and VIP tickets, register for the pre-sale now at www.primaverasound.la. Pre-sale begins on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th at 10a (PT) and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th at 2p (PT). Click here for more information.

« see more Net News