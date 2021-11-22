Drake Withdraws Nominations

ALL ACCESS has learned that DRAKE has withdrawn his 2 GRAMMY nominations for "Best Rap Album for CERTIFIED LOVER BOY and "Best Rap Performance" for "Way 2 Sexy" from next year's GRAMMY AWARDS. VARIETY is reporting the ACADEMY has confirmed his decision, but so far, did not have a reason for it. The RECORDING ACADEMY will present the 2022 GRAMMY AWARDS on MONDAY, JANUARY 31st, on CBS.

Rather than giving a nomination to the recipient of the sixth-most votes, as the ACADEMY did when it suddenly decided to expand the top four categories from eight to 10 last month, the voting will go forward with just four nominees.

GRAMMY Nominations were announced on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd (NET NEWS 11/23). Click here for a full list of the nominations.

« see more Net News