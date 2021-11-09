Scott (Photo: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com)

Attorney BRENT COON announced today that his firm has filed more than 1,500 cases on behalf of victims of the TRAVIS SCOTT ASTROWORLD MUSIC FESTIVAL tragedy, more than doubling the total amount of cases filed by all firms against SCOTT and other defendants. He has made a written demand of $10 billion dollars for resolution of all cases. COON's firm currently represents 1,547 concert goers, more than any other firm involved with the case to date.

According to PR NEWSWIRE, The firm was out early in the litigation, inspecting the concert site, filing various preservation orders with the court and municipal agencies involved, and retaining world renowned experts in crowd control. COON immediately organized all the plaintiff law firms with bi-weekly zoom meetings and he has filed a request with the HARRIS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT system in HOUSTON to consolidate all cases involved into one courtroom to provide for more efficient management of the docket on behalf of all claimants. A hearing is scheduled for DECEMBER 13th, 2021.

