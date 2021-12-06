Quiet

No new station sale transactions made it to the FCC database by late MONAY afternoon (12/6), although one STA request and a closing did appear.

BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY-IDAHO has applied for a Silent STA for K288DZ/DILLON, MT, the equipment for which was stolen. The school filed a Legal STA request rather than a Silent STA request but is asking for a 180-day period of silence because replacing or recovering and installing the equipment is likely to have to wait until SPRING due to weather issues at the transmitter site.

And INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF METROPOLITAN ST. LOUIS has closed on the transfer of low power FM KYGV-LP/ST. LOUIS to RADIO ST. LOUIS for $5,000 (value of assets).

