Tremmel, Galvin & Williams

THE SYNDICATE has announced several promotions within their expanding Marketing Department. AMY TREMMEL will become VP/Marketing & Events, and JULIA GALVIN (Marketing) and KIM WILLIAMS (Digital Marketing) will both become Directors.

THE SYNDICATE GM GRAHAM ROTHENBERG said about TREMMEL, "AMY has exemplified leadership and forward-thinking during her time with THE SYNDICATE. Under her guidance, THE SYNDICATE's marketing division has thrived, allowing the organization to move culture forward and her team to flourish."

TREMMEL said of newly named Director/Marketing JULIA GALVIN, "JULIA's career trajectory has skyrocketed over her six years at THE SYNDICATE, beginning with the management of our 600+ nationwide street team to now leading business development for the marketing department including campaigns for COLDPLAY, KACEY MUSGRAVES, and DISNEY MUSIC GROUP. In recent years, she's also been a driving force for TACO BELL's "Feed The Beat"program. I'm excited to see her lead a team of people within the marketing department and push the limits of our work in events, street marketing, and media."

TREMMELL added about Director/Digital Marketing KIM WILLIAMS, "KIM's 10+ years of experience in social media management and digital marketing includes her recent work with GUNS N' ROSES, JOE'S PUB, CENTRAL PARK SUMMERSTAGE and WHITNEY CUMMINGS. She has grown into a natural leader of the digital team with her well-rounded, first-hand social media expertise and will certainly pave the way for the continuation of our digital team's growth and success."

Other marketing title bumps include KATELYNN DONOHUE (Senior Manager, Digital Marketing), MOLLY BROOKS (Senior Manager, Digital Marketing & Creative), JOSH GOLDFEDER (Senior Manager, Marketing), LINDSEY MCLEMORE (Marketing Manager), and MAX FALVEY (Marketing Manager).

