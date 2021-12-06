New Show

Interior designer and HGTV and FOOD NETWORK host TANIYA NAYAK is the host of a new interview podcast for MUDDHOUSE MEDIA. Guests for the first season of "THE BREAK," which debuted NOVEMBER 29th, include "THE CHEW" co-host CLINTON KELLY, chef CHRIS COSENTINO, "EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION"'s TY PENNINGTON, and several others.

"'THE BREAK' spotlights real conversations with inspiring business leaders about getting started, staying focused, and having the grit to create their own formula for living the life of their dreams," said MUDDHOUSE MEDIA CEO KRIS MEYER. "We are thrilled to bring renowned interior designer TANIYA NAYAK into the podcast space, which is a natural extension to her prime-time national television work with ABC and many shows with HGTV and FOOD NETWORK. TANIYA is the perfect combination of creativity, business acumen and lasting success."

