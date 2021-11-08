-
Walker Hayes Is Most Added With 'AA'
by Laura Moxley
December 7, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to MONUMENT RECORDS' WALKER HAYES for earning 48 MEDIABASE adds this week with his single, "AA," making it the most added at Country radio. The song now has a total of 60 stations on board. This comes on the heels of HAYES' recent #1 hit, "Fancy Like," and his selection to perform at the 2022 COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR "New Faces of Country" show.
Kudos to MONUMENT RECORDS VP/Radio Promotion LUKE JENSEN, Dirs./Regional Promotion KATELYN LESTER, LISA MASTRIANNI and STEVE PLESHE, and Promotion Coord. ANNA GALLENBERGER.