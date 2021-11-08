Hayes (Photo: Robert Chavers)

Congratulations to MONUMENT RECORDS' WALKER HAYES for earning 48 MEDIABASE adds this week with his single, "AA," making it the most added at Country radio. The song now has a total of 60 stations on board. This comes on the heels of HAYES' recent #1 hit, "Fancy Like," and his selection to perform at the 2022 COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR "New Faces of Country" show.

Kudos to MONUMENT RECORDS VP/Radio Promotion LUKE JENSEN, Dirs./Regional Promotion KATELYN LESTER, LISA MASTRIANNI and STEVE PLESHE, and Promotion Coord. ANNA GALLENBERGER.

