SALEM MUSIC NETWORK has added SALEM Gospel WGTK-HD3-W245CH (REJOICE 96.9)/GREENVILLE, SC host Pastor LENNY GAINES' "PASTOR LENNY'S PRAISE PARTY" show to its daily syndicated lineup. The five-hour show will be available for weekdays in any daypart (although middays are preferred) starting JANUARY 31st.

GAINES said, “I am humbled and so excited to join the many listeners that will be in ‘PASTOR LENNY’S PRAISE PARTY’ on a daily basis. God has a mighty way of connecting lives together, and I’m assured that as I connect to new and current listeners, we will grow, inspire and most of all Praise together. Don’t be late, we’ve got a praise party to get to.”

SALEM MUSIC NETWORK GM KEVIN ANDERSON added, “Everyone who knows Pastor LENNY sings his praises. We are honored to partner with him as we expand our syndication offerings with this show that already inspires so many. Pastor LENNY and THE PRAISE PARTY deserve a national platform. My team and I are excited to be a part of helping build that platform and spread the Word nationally.”

