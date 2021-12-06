Podcast Movie

CADENCE13's C13FEATURES "podcast movie studio" has released its second podcast, "GHOSTWRITER," a mystery starring KATE MARA and ADAM SCOTT, written by ALIX SOBLER, and co-produced by BEST CASE STUDIOS.

The podcast, like its predecessor "TREAT" with KIERNAN SHIPKA, is a long-form single-episode "movie," this one about a ghostwriter who suspects that her collaborator on the murder mystery book she is writing for him is hiding a dark secret. The cast features NICOLE BEHARIE, TARA SUMMERS, MICHAEL LAURENCE, EILEEN FOGARTY, RUDY GALVAN, K. TODD FREEMAN, AIME TODD KELLY, GULSHAN MIA, DANNY MCCARTHY, and LANE BAJARDI.

