Green (Photo Credit: Awa Mally)



MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO (MPR) Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL is one of the grant recipients for the URBAN ALTERNATIVE PROJECT from the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING. THE CURRENT received $400,000, and along with contributions from MPR, the station will take its PURPLE CURRENT stream and expand it with a collaboration from Urban KMOJ and that station’s stream THE ICE to focus on new, independent, and local hip-hop and R&B artists as part of an effort to attract a younger more diverse audience to public media.

Now, JULIAN GREEN has been named Content Dir. and will be responsible for the overall sound and vision of the initiative, which will include programming and content production across both broadcast and online streams. In addition, he will collaborate with the staff at both THE CURRENT and KMOJ to develop community engagement strategies.

CURRENT Managing Dir. DAVID SAFAR said, “JULIAN brings the right mix of talent, music knowledge and energy needed to bring this new service to life. More importantly, JULIAN brings a lifelong passion for the music, making him uniquely suited for the Content Director role.”

GREEN said, “The point of music is to connect people and the Urban Alternative Project is an amazing opportunity to use hip-hop and R&B to build and connect diverse communities. I’m grateful to have this opportunity at THE CURRENT and excited to build this project from the ground up.”

Prior to joining THE CURRENT in JUNE 2021, GREEN was PD at UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA KUOM (RADIO K). While there, he created and launched THE VANGUARD, a hip-hop and R&B radio stream focused on supporting local artists and offering an alternative to mainstream radio.

GREEN’s first day in this new role was MONDAY, DECEMBER 6th and the URBAN ALTERNATIVE PROJECT is expected to launch in Spring 2022.

