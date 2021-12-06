Party Time!

As ALL ACCESS reported earlier in the year (Net News 1/12,) UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA launched a year-long project called KANAVAL: HAITIAN RHYTHMS AND THE MUSIC OF NEW ORLEANS. WXPN’s production of a radio documentary that aired nationwide during BLACK HISTORY MONTH explored HAITI’s distinctive impact on the music of NEW ORLEANS.

To cap the project off, the station has just announced KANAVAL BALL, SUNDAY, JANUARY 9th, 2022, at THE FILLMORE. The public is invited to attend this free, all-ages indoor festival.

WXPN GM ROGER LAMAY said, “KANAVAL BALL will bring the joy and celebratory spirit of HAITIAN CARNIVAL and MARDI GRAS to PHILADELPHIA. Attendees will experience the mission of our KANAVAL project: to illuminate HAITI’s continuing impact on NEW ORLEANS music and culture.”

NEW ORLEANS-based PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, and the HAITIAN bands RAM and BOUKMAN EKSPERYANS will perform. Adding to the celebration will be the HAITIAN folkloric dance company NADIA DIEUDONNÉ & FEET OF RHYTHM, as well as a DJ, festive HAITIAN-themed decor, and more.

Event information is available here.





