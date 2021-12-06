Testing System

UNIVERSAL MEDIA ACCESS Bollywood KSJO (BOLLY 92.3)/SAN JOSE is field-testing geotargeted radio content including advertising, traffic, and information, using GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS' ZoneCasting zoned booster platform. The tests began in OCTOBER and are continuing under the FCC's experimental authorization through FEBRUARY. Spots for JACK IN THE BOX promotions targeted to the LIVERMORE and PLEASANTON areas were first to be tested, with local weather, sponsored traffic, and news also to be tested. The ads were coordinated by DENTSU's JENNIFER HUNGERBUHLER and were the first time JACK IN THE BOX had advertised on the station.

“We see the airing of this first set of hyperlocal radio ads as just the beginning of how we hope to soon make targeted broadcast radio ad buys for our national advertisers,” said HUNGERBUHLER. “Our clients have been anticipating the opportunity in the near future to use radio customers and potential customers in the areas around their retail locations.”

JACK IN THE BOX CMO RYAN OSTRUM said, “We are excited to activate this geotargeted radio test to ensure we are delivering highly-relevant offers to consumers based on their location. We are only scratching the surface with our first test, and we will continue to lean into the unpacked potential of geotargeted radio activations.”

