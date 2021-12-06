Poorman

ORANGE COUNTY COMMUNITY RADIO low-power Classic Rock KOCI-LP/NEWPORT BEACH, CA will host "POORMAN's 2nd Annual 29 Hour New Years Party." POORMAN will host a 29-hour show to celebrate the new year beginning at 6a on NEW YEARS EVE, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31st, his regular “POORMAN’s Morning Rush” weekday air shift, and going until 11a on NEW YEARS DAY, JANUARY 1st, 2022.

POORMAN’s "New Year’s Marathon Party" will feature a variety of guests including surprise celebrities as they welcome the new year around the world, request their favorite tunes and take call-in requests for 29 hours. Listeners are invited to call in with their requests and their favorite charities. POORMAN will give each designated charity a live public service announcement directing listeners to the charity’s web site to make a donation as part of the festivities.

POORMAN said, “This has always been a dream of mine to do this marathon radio shift, and now it's happening. It brings back the days of DJs locking themselves in the studio, taking over the radio station, and doing whatever they like! In this case, it benefits a lot of good causes! Hopefully, I’ll make it through the whole 29 hours! We will FACEBOOK Live the entire 29 hours here at JIM POORMAN TRENTON.”

The broadcast will air live on 101.5 FM KOCI Radio and on kociradio.com and will also stream live on www.poorman.net, Alexa, Tunein, and the Smart Radio App.





