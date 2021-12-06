Let Uncle Joe Be Your Rockin' Santa Claus

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "UNCLE JOE'S ROCKIN' CHRISTMAS SHOW" is the creation of longtime SoCal on-air personality JOE BENSON. Best known for his four decades at KLOS/LOS ANGELES and KSWD (THE SOUND)/SEATTLE, BENSON currently hosts the nightly syndicated program “ULTIMATE CLASSIC ROCK NIGHTS." He also hosts the nationally syndicated "OFF THE RECORD" rock star interview program and is author of the "UNCLE JOE'S RECORD GUIDE" series of rock 'n; roll history books.

UNCLE JOE digs deep into his sack for rockin’ holiday tunes, rare nuggets and personal artist stories.

This four-hour special is offered commercial-free.

For more information, contact DOUG INGOLD at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS at dingold@compassmedianetworks.com or (310) 242-8746.

