Syndicating 'Dave & Mahoney' In Albuquerque

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "DAVE & MAHONEY: has added mornings at CUMULUS MEDIA Rock KTBL (94.5 THE PIT)/ALBUQUERQUE to its affiliates, bringing its total to 18 markets including LAS VEGAS, SAN DIEGO, LOUISVILLE, APPLETON, WI and COLUMBIA, SC.

The duo has been successful at AUDACY Alternative KXTE/LAS VEGAS, while co-host DAVE FARRA was recently inducted into the NEVADA BROADCAST ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME.

CUMULUS MEDIA ALBUQUERQUE OM KRIS ADAMS stated, “DAVE & MAHONEY and 94.5 THE PIT are a perfect match. They are a couple of regular guys telling stories and hangin’ out. I have no doubt they will make an immediate impact on the ABQ rock radio landscape.”

Added DAVE & MAHONEY, “We are thrilled to bring the show to ALBUQUERQUE. KRIS and his team are there building something special and we are honored to be a part of that journey. The growth of the DAVE & MAHONEY morning show across multiple formats and cities wouldn’t be possible without our great partners believing in the show. Let’s get to work!”

“The DAVE & MAHONEY Show” has been embraced by, among others, ALPHA MEDIA and seven MOUNTAIN MEDIA stations.

For more info, contact DOUG INGOLD at dingold@compassmedianetworks.com or (310) 242-8746.

