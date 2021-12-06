-
Queensryche Joining Judas Priest On '50 Heavy Metal Years' Tour
by Ken Anthony
December 7, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Rock veterans QUEENSRŸCHE have announced joining JUDAS PRIEST as a special guest for the band’s "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour starting MARCH 4th, 2022 in PEORIA , IL and wrapping on APRIL 13th in HAMILTON, ONTARIO.
QUEENSRŸCHE stated, "We are very excited to be supporting the mighty JUDAS PRIEST in celebration of their 50th Anniversary Tour. This is a wonderful pairing, and we look forward to bringing you all a truly eventful experience."
For more info on upcoming tour dates, visit the QUEENSRŸCHE website HERE.