Dr. Alan Cureton

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL and NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KTIS/MINNEAPOLIS President Dr. ALAN CURETON is stepping down in the coming months.



For more than 20 years, CURETON expanded or refurbished many buildings, including the MEL JOHNSON MEDIA CENTER (2003), home of 98.5 KTIS-FM, the NORTHWESTERN MEDIA offices, and the university’s communication department. Also under his leadership, NORTHWESTERN radio has also grown since 2002, expanding to 23 stations in 14 markets throughout 10 states in the Midwest. It's estimated that 1.5 million listeners tune into NORTHWESTERN MEDIA radio stations each week.



Cureton shared, “The last twenty years serving at NORTHWESTERN has been the highlight of my professional life. From our very first day on campus in 2002, both GAYLE and I have treasured our time as a part of this incredible community, with its incredible mission—one that is changing this world for the Kingdom. We are grateful for what He is doing at NORTHWESTERN, and for us to have been a small part of that work.”



CURETON became NORTHWESTERN’s eighth president (1/02) and will remain in his current role until the board of trustees appoints a successor. NORTHWESTERN’s board has been actively engaged for several years anticipating this change in leadership. CARTER BALDWIN EXECUTIVE SEARCH has been hired to help identify CURETON’s successor, likely in the summer of 2022.

« see more Net News