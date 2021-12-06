Howard Stern: He was once heard there (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

As ALL ACCESS' PERRY MICHAEL SIMON, who once worked there, first reported yesterday, AUDACY flipped Top 40 KNOU (97.1 NOW FM, L.A.'s PARTY STATIONB)/LOS ANGELES to a simulcast of News KNX-A at 3p (PT) YESTERDAY, (NET NEWS 12/6).

The station had been the home of HOWARD STERN when he was syndicated in LOS ANGELES in the '90s, and also developed an innovative Talk-radio format after years as a Classic Rock station.

Regional President JEFF FEDERMAN noted, “For over 100 years, KNX has been the station SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA has depended on for breaking news, important events and life-changing moments. With spoken word audio consumption at an all-time high, this move allows us to significantly upgrade the existing KNX brand and create a news destination for a new generation. KNX is a powerful and trusted brand in this market, and we look forward to delivering the same award-winning content on crystal-clear FM radio.”

