Kilpatrick

Condolences to the family and friends of music industry veteran BARNEY KILPATRICK. KILPATRICK took his own life FRIDAY (12/3). KILPATRICK had suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, VALERIE and their four children, MARY, KATHERINE, JIMMY, and CHARLIE.

Born in SNYDER, TX, KILPATRICK's family moved to NEW ORLEANS early in his life and he considered NEW ORLEANS his home. He earned a journalism degree at LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY and a law degree from TULANE.

After working at TULANE's college station, WTUL, KILPATRICK would later work on-air at WTIX-A and WLTS/NEW ORLEANS. In 1985, KILPATRICK started in local radio promotion for IRS RECORDS in DALLAS and was later promoted to the company's LOS ANGELES home office. In 1988, he moved to WARNER BROS. RECORDS in HOUSTON and later LOS ANGELES. He was named VP/Promotion in 1995. In 2000, KILPATRICK joined CAPRICORN RECORDS in ATLANTA.

KILPATRICK had started ROCKIT ARTIST MANAGEMENT and RATTLESBY RECORDS and his family returned to NEW ORLEANS in recent years.

A memorial for KILPATRICK will be held in NEW ORLEANS this SATURDAY (12/11), at JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME. Visitation with family and friends will begin at noon, followed by a brief service at 2p Central. For those unable to attend, a livestream will be available here. A reception will follow at ROSEDALE RESTAURANT from 3-5p.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in KILPATRICK's honor/memory to the NEW ORLEANS MUSICIANS’ CLINIC suicide prevention program and/or to the AFSP SUICIDE PREVENTION PROGRAM, LOUISIANA CHAPTER.

« see more Net News