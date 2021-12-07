Lineup Changes

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WFLA-A-W265CT-W233AV/TAMPA is shuffling its lineup, reducing "AM TAMPA BAY WITH JACK HARRIS" to two hours 5-7a (ET) weekdays and moving 6-9p "PM TAMPA BAY" host RYAN GORMAN to mornings 7-10a, starting JANUARY 4th. The station has yet to reveal GORMAN's replacement in the evening slot.

“I’m excited to make the move to mornings and follow JACK HARRIS, a TAMPA BAY and talk radio legend, and bring something unique and different to talk radio,” said GORMAN, who will be joined by co-host AARON JACOBSON and producers KATIE BUTCHINO and JAMES BURLANDER. “We’re going to cover the biggest stories of the day and have fun doing it. Plus, we’ll feature guests who have the inside scoop on what’s happening in TAMPA BAY and across the country and how it will impact you. I’d like to thank the incredible leadership team at iHEARTMEDIA TAMPA for the opportunity to host a morning show in my hometown.”

“We’ve got some great things happening in the mornings on 970WFLA beginning in the new year,” said HARRIS, morning host on WFLA since 1993 and with the station for three stints (1970-74, 1975-85, 1993-present). “First, we’ll be expanding the local mornings on NEWS RADIO WFLA to five hours, and we’ll also be expanding our news coverage. As always, ‘AM TAMPA BAY,’ followed by ‘THE RYAN GORMAN SHOW,’ will be chock-full of information and entertainment.”

