Prince

GOOD KARMA BRANDS has promoted WEST PALM BEACH "ESPN WEST PALM" cluster Market Manager STEPHANIE PRINCE to VP. PRINCE, who joined GKB in 2008, will continue to oversee Sports WUUB (ESPN 106.3) and Spanish Sports WEFL-A (DEPORTES RADIO 760 AM)/WEST PALM BEACH, the "ESPN ON WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5 & WFLX FOX 29" segments, and the partnership with ESPN EVENTS that includes the ROOFCLAIM.COM BOCA RATON BOWL.

PRINCE said, “I’m thrilled to continue to grow within GKB and to lead ESPN WEST PALM. Our dedicated and passionate team provides value for our partners and great content for our consumers across all of our assets. PALM BEACH COUNTY has been home for the last 14 years, and I’m excited about for our community, ESPN WEST PALM and GKB as we continue to expand, grow and evolve.”

“STEPHANIE is the ultimate example of a teammate whose hard work and determination have continued to lead to successes and new opportunities within GKB & ESPN WEST PALM,” said GKB Pres. STEVE POLITZINER. “Witnessing her career ascension has been one of the great thrills of my professional career. The ESPN WEST PALM team and all assets she oversees are in great hands under her leadership.”

