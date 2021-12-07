On The Air Now

SIRIUSXM's latest limited-run artist channel is NEIL YOUNG RADIO, curated by YOUNG and promoting his new album "Bam," scheduled for a release on FRIDAY (12/10). The channel, with music from throughout YOUNG's career, celebrity guest DJs, and a special, "BECOMING NEIL YOUNG," featuring an interview with YOUNG by DAVID FRICKE, will be available on satellite TODAY through MONDAY and on the SXM app through JANUARY 5th.

“Sharing these stories with SIRIUSXM will be a lot of fun,” said YOUNG. “We had such a great time in the Barn.”

“NEIL YOUNG is a once-in-a-lifetime, legendary artist that has long influenced generations with his musical craftsmanship,” said SIRIUSXM Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “SIRIUSXM is honored to collaborate with him on a truly unique audio experience for his fans, one that offers in-depth access to his complete body of work, as well as his new commentary that spans the moments of his career and his new album.”

