Sanchez (Photo: Jesus Cordero) & Daddy Yankee (Photo: Isaac Reyes)

ABC and MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE have added a Spanish-language NEW YEAR'S countdown from PUERTO RICO to "DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022," with DADDY YANKEE headlining the segments and ROSELYN SANCHEZ added as co-host.

SANCHEZ joins the show’s previously announced lineup, including 17-time host and executive producer RYAN SEACREST, in TIMES SQUARE with co-host LIZA KOSHY, co-host CIARA joins from LOS ANGELES, co-host BILLY PORTER from NEW ORLEANS, and POWERBALL correspondent JESSIE JAMES DECKER, will announce the POWERBALL FIRST MILLIONAIRE OF THE YEAR live from NEW YORK.

Look for more performers to be announced soon.

