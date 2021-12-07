Companion Podcast

HBO MAX's latest companion podcast accompanies the launch of HBO and SKY's new British mini-series "THE LANDSCAPERS," starring OLIVIA COLMAN and DAVID THEWLIS.

"THE LANDSCAPERS PODCAST," hosted by CAROLINE CRAMPTON, is a five-episode podcast exploring the true story of the "MANSFIELD Murders" depicted in the TV series. A couple in NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, SUSAN and CHRISTOPHER EDWARDS, were convicted of murdering SUSAN's parents, burying them in their backyard, and spending the parents' money on HOLLYWOOD memorabilia.

