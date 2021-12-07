Amari

"WGN RADIO THEATRE WITH CARL AMARI" is returning to NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO for SUNDAY nights beginning DECEMBER 12th and the station has announced that AMARI will also host a 27-hour "CHRISTMAS RADIO THEATRE" old-time radio marathon on CHRISTMAS EVE as part of special holiday programming. AMARI's weekly show, which will air 7-9p (CT), was dropped in JULY 2020 and WGN said at the time that it would "continue a partnership" with AMARI that resulted in a pair of HALLOWEEN old-time radio marathons in 2020 and 2021.

“I’m so excited to be back in a regular time slot and airing two episodes from radio’s golden age on WGN RADIO THEATRE on SUNDAY nights,” said AMARI

WGN will also air a "NEW YEAR'S EVE EXTRAVAGANZA" special on DECEMBER 31st, hosed by the station's former overnight hosts STEVE KING and JOHNNIE PUTMAN 3-7p (CT) and current evening host JOHN RECORDS LANDECKER after 7p.

« see more Net News