-
'WGN Radio Theatre With Carl Amari' Returns To WGN/Chicago Lineup
by Perry Michael Simon
December 7, 2021 at 8:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
"WGN RADIO THEATRE WITH CARL AMARI" is returning to NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO for SUNDAY nights beginning DECEMBER 12th and the station has announced that AMARI will also host a 27-hour "CHRISTMAS RADIO THEATRE" old-time radio marathon on CHRISTMAS EVE as part of special holiday programming. AMARI's weekly show, which will air 7-9p (CT), was dropped in JULY 2020 and WGN said at the time that it would "continue a partnership" with AMARI that resulted in a pair of HALLOWEEN old-time radio marathons in 2020 and 2021.
“I’m so excited to be back in a regular time slot and airing two episodes from radio’s golden age on WGN RADIO THEATRE on SUNDAY nights,” said AMARI
WGN will also air a "NEW YEAR'S EVE EXTRAVAGANZA" special on DECEMBER 31st, hosed by the station's former overnight hosts STEVE KING and JOHNNIE PUTMAN 3-7p (CT) and current evening host JOHN RECORDS LANDECKER after 7p.