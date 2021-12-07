Ihaza & Zerden

CREATE MUSIC GROUP has announced the appointment of two new executives to strengthen the company’s dealmaking strategy. YOKO IHAZA has been appointed VP/Legal Affairs and JASON ZERDEN has been appointed VP/Business Development. IHAZA and ZERDEN are expected to work closely together to expand CREATE MUSIC GROUP’s business development capabilities and broaden the company’s capacity to sign a larger volume of deals with artists, labels and other strategic marketing partners. IHAZA will report to CREATE’s Chief Legal Officer JON ATZEN, while ZERDEN will report to CREATE’s Chief Strategy Officer SAMEEN SINGH.

IHAZA joins CREATE after stints at KATTEN MUCHIN ROSENMAN LLP and SKLAR KIRSH LLP, where she worked on corporate related matters. ZERDEN comes to CREATE MUSIC GROUP from STEM DISINTERMEDIA, where he led business development efforts for over 3 years, working closely with such artists as JEEZY, ZAC BROWN BAND and DESIIGNER.

SING said, “YOKO brings with her incredible negotiating skills and deep connections in the artist community. JASON has a proven track record of working with major artists and brands. Together they form a new core deals team at CREATE that will play a pivotal role in our expansion plans. We’re thrilled to have them at CREATE.”

