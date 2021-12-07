PANDORA will air a concert with JASON ALDEAN on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14th at 8p (CT). The event was recorded on NOVEMBER 12th as part of SIRIUSXM and PANDORA’s “Small Stage Series," and previously aired live on SIRIUSXM from MARATHON MUSIC WORKS in NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 10/29). To promote the show, PANDORA has launched a new station, "PANDORA Live: Backstage With JASON ALDEAN," where fans can hear behind-the-scenes stories from the Country star, along with songs that inspire him. After the concert airs, the channel will be updated to include live performance tracks and commentary from the show.

The virtual event will feature an in-depth interview between ALDEAN and host ANIA HAMMAR, and a segment called "The Mysterious Merch Man," where ALDEAN pranks unsuspecting fans by going undercover as his own merchandise seller. Additionally, an encore presentation of the entire event will immediately follow the initial airing on live.pandora.com.

PANDORA users can RSVP for free here.

