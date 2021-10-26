Rosenworcel

The SENATE has confirmed JESSICA ROSENWORCEL's appointment to another term at the FCC. ROSENWORCEL, the first permanent female Chair of the FCC, was confirmed by a 68-31 vote.

ROSENWORCEL tweeted, "It’s the honor of my lifetime to lead the @FCC and serve as the first permanent female Chair. There’s work to do to make sure modern communications reach everyone, everywhere. Now let’s get to it."

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH issued a statement congratulating ROSENWORCEL, calling her “a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated effective leadership and expertise on telecommunications issues during her tenure at the FCC. We look forward to continuing to work with her and her fellow commissioners on ensuring a vibrant future for free and local broadcasting.”

