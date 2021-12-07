Parsa

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG), announced LILLIA PARSA has been promoted to SVP/A&R. Based in SANTA MONICA, she will continue reporting to DAVID GRAY and WALTER JONES, Co-Heads of A&R.

PARSA represents a diverse roster of songwriters including LOUIS BELL, BILLY WALSH, OMER FEDI, BLAKE SLATKIN, NIJA, JULIA MICHAELS, CIRKUT, BRIAN LEE, TIERRA WHACK, LIL TECCA, SURFACES, GRACIE ABRAMS and JIMMY NAPES. She's been named to power lists including BILLBOARD’s WOMEN IN MUSIC, FORBES 30 UNDER 30 and VARIETY’s HITMAKERS.

In a joint statement, GRAY and JONES said, “It has been our pleasure to see LILLIA become one of the most successful publishers in the music industry. Her ability to both sign and develop talented writers and producers is reflected in her chart successes over the past four years. We look forward to LILLIA’s continued growth at UMPG and the value she will deliver as an A&R leader.”

PARSA added: “I am honored to be a part of UMPG. This company places so much care into each writer and continues to deliver as a leader in the music industry. It has been such an incredible journey thus far, and I want to thank JODY GERSON, DAVID GRAY and WALTER JONES for all of their support.”

Parsa has been named to power lists including Billboard’s Women in Music, Forbes 30 Under 30 and Variety’s Hitmakers.





« see more Net News