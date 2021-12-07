Sold

CANTROAIR COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling Oldies WTTC-A, Classic Hits WTTC-F (95.3 THE BRIDGE), and W299CM/TOWANDA, PA to RADIGAN BROADCASTING GROUP, LLC for $110,000 plus $165,000 for real estate in SAYRE, PA.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for Silent STAs were PHOENIX BROADCASTING GROUP, INC. (KQXF/OSCEOLA, AR, actually an extension of an existing STA); B&GRS ENTERPRISES, LLC (W263CA/MACON, GA, also an extension of existing STA); ORLANDO RADIO MARKETING, INC. (W264DU/APOPKA, FL, moving); and AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP LLC (K233CM/PETALUMA, CA, building out pursuant to construction permit).

And requesting extensions of Silent STAs were TAMPA RADIO, INC. (W241DH/BRADENTON, FL, moving) and 94.1 PARTNERSHIP (K231CZ/AUSTIN, TX, moving).

« see more Net News