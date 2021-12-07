Keityn

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING announced it has renewed its worldwide publishing agreement with Colombian songwriter and artist KEITYN. KEITYN is one of today’s most in-demand Latin songwriters, recognized for his work on chart-topping hits like "Tusa" by KAROL G and NICKI MINAJ, "Hawái" by MALUMA, and “Agua” by J BALVIN and TAINY.

Most recently, KEITYN earned three No. 1 spots on BILLBOARD’s Latin charts with MALUMA's latest single "Sobrio,” as well as “Besame” by LUIS FONSI and MYKE TOWERS, which reached No. 1 on BILLBOARD’s Latin Airplay last week. Additionally, he made his debut as an artist with his first single "Nueva Versión,” which was released at the end of OCTOBER, and his latest single “Repeat” ft. BEÉLE, which was released on DECEMBER 3rd.

KEITYN said, “It is always a pleasure to be part of the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING family, because they have trusted me from the beginning and have given me great opportunities to improve my career and my personal life. I hope there will be many more years here alongside JORGE, FRANCISCO, YENDI, MONICA, and the entire team!”

Pres. & CEO, LATIN AMERICA and U.S. LATIN, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, JORGE MEJIA, added, “KEITYN is the voice of a new generation. A string of career-defining hits already and we are just at the beginning. Imagine that. We are beyond thrilled and humbled to be a part of his journey.”

Director, Creative, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING U.S. LATIN, YENDI RODRIGUEZ, said, “It has been such an honor to see KEITYN’s incredible growth over the years – his talent and versatility are remarkable. I am excited to continue working alongside KEITYN and his team, and I look forward to what the future will bring!”





