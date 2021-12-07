The UK band PUBLIC ORDER released “Feels Like Summer” earlier this year, which saw the band picked from virtual obscurity to being featured on the FIFA 2022 soundtrack. The emerging Welsh trio Public Order have now returned to unveil the official video for the song. Keeping the feel of this new video as raw and authentic as possible, the visuals for “Feels Like Summer” sees the group open up their day-to-day lives for us all to enjoy. Does the single feel like summer? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

