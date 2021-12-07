Raised Over $250,000

AUDACY's AC WDOK (STAR 102)/CLEVELAND, OH, has raised over $250,000 to benefit UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS (UH) RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL during their annual “2021 Rainbow Radiothon." Since 2003, the annual event has raised over $4.7 million.

Hosted by STAR 102 morning show co-hosts JEN TOOHEY and TIM RICHARDS, “2021 Rainbow Radiothon” was broadcast live from the STAR 102 Studios on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd. Throughout the event, TOOHEY and RICHARDS showcased stories of love, hope and compassion featuring the hospital’s young patients and dedicated staff who care for them.

SVP/Market Manager, AUDACY CLEVELAND, TOM HERSCHEL said, “We’re honored to once again utilize our platform and voice to support the selfless work UH RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL does on a daily basis. Our listeners once again stepped up in support of the hospital’s children and families and we’re so grateful to have been able to unite our staff alongside them for another successful radiothon.”

