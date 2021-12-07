Boxer

BRANDON “BOXER” NASBY is stepping back from his role as national afternoon host for iHEART CUSTOM to focus on his local afternoon show at the company’s Country WCOL/COLUMBUS, OH, as well as his morning show at News-Talk sister WTVN, which he has been doing for a little over a year (NET NEWS 11/3/20). He says he has signed a new, two-year deal with the company that includes a podcast development opportunity.

BOXER shared the news on FACEBOOK on SUNDAY (12/5), writing, “After a year of negotiations, I’m relieved to say it’s finally finished!… A decision that was difficult was to drop my national weekday afternoon show on @iheartcountry. I was one of the ‘OGs’ to start this trailblazing opportunity for the company, and it’s been an amazing ride, but after 12-plus years, I felt it was time to push new boundaries and endeavors.

“My talk show is allowing me more and more opportunities to branch out into places I never dreamed,” he continued. “I also want to do a better job of balancing out my family and work life. This new deal includes a development opportunity with the company to create/launch a collection of podcasts that I will oversee. And there are other exciting things coming as well that I can’t wait to share!”

