Global entertainment, talent and sports company UTA has announced they have signed multi-platinum musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist BRET MICHAELS to a global deal. They will represent the influential artist worldwide in all areas.

Partner and Co-Head/UTA Global Music DAVID ZEDECK said, “BRET MICHAELS is a true multi-hyphenate. From music and branding, to sports and reality TV, he brings 1000% to all his business endeavors and we are honored to welcome him to our roster. BRET is an enduring superstar whose impact on the entertainment landscape has continuously grown and remained relevant throughout his career. We are excited to work with him as he continues to expand his MICHAELS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC. businesses across various verticals, and we look forward to creating a bold new chapter together.”

MICHAELS added, “I am honored and excited to sign and partner with UTA. Their forward thinking, big-picture vision, work ethic and energy is the perfect match for my have fun and get it done, bet on yourself mentality.”

