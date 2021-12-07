Allison Hagendorf

ALL ACCESS has learned that ALLISON HAGENDORF is leaving her position as Head of Rock at SPOTIFY after a six-year run.

HAGENDORF posted this statement on her FACEBOOK page to announce her exit: "Embrace adventures aligned with your magic. After six very full years at SPOTIFY, I’ve decided it’s time to spread my wings and soar into a new chapter. Connecting with so many artists and introducing new music to fellow fans around the world has been the most rewarding and fulfilling part of my work; it has been an honor to be part of your journey. As a Rock & Roll missionary, I will always be waving the flag for Rock and Alternative music, celebrating its past, present, and future. I am sending you all so much love and gratitude, and I cannot wait to stage dive into this new stratosphere. Stay tuned!"

HAGENDORF told ALL ACCESS, "I was also the Host/Executive Producer of the SPOTIFY Original Show 'Rock This With ALLISON HAGENDORF' whose 24 episodes, including guests like QUEEN, MILEY CYRUS, MACHINE GUN KELLY and FOO FIGHTERS will continue to remain on the platform."

