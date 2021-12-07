Charese Fruge, Erika Jay

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" Column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks To STEEL CITY MEDIA Hot AC WLTJ (Q92.9)/PITTSBURGH midday host ERIKA JAY.

Reflecting on the path from her teenage bedroom to the control room, JAY said, “I was the kid that called into PITTSBURGH stations every night to make requests and dedications. I spent so much time using a cassette recorder and microphone, trying to host my own radio show. During my senior year in high school, I loved doing the morning announcements and always volunteered to take over if someone didn't want their shift. That led me to study Broadcast Communications at WESTMINSTER COLLEGE in tiny New Wilmington, PA. I went there wanting to be a news anchor. I quickly realized that I was way too silly, and my personality was way too loud for a job like that - but radio was a perfect fit! I spent all 4 years working on my college station, including summers, and my senior year I was named PD. My internship with CUMULUS MEDIA in YOUNGSTOWN, OH, led me to my first ‘real’ job working part-time for their Country station.”

