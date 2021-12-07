Veteran radio on-air personality KENNY NOBLE CORTES has written a new book, "Culture Jock," published by XULON PRESS. The book tells of his early days in radio, including surviving a personal promotional disaster at KTFM/SAN ANTONIO -- a hot air balloon crash in the mid-'70s to his Major Market Air Personality Of The Year Award in 1977 following his experiences at KJCD/DENVER, KRWM/SEATTLE, KYXY/SAN DIEGO, KLOL/HOUSTON, KLSX and KHTZ/LOS ANGELES. THE LOOP in CHICAGO and WFLC (COAST 97.3 FM)/MIAMI. Subtitled, ‘One Foot In The World, One Foot In The Church’ follows KENNY and his wife’s challenges of raising a family against a backdrop of cultural upheaval in the '70s, '80s, '90s and on into the 21st century.

The book is now available through AMAZON, BARNES & NOBLE, XULON PRESS and at www.culturejock.net.

CORTES retired from radio in 2016 after seven years at the K-LOVE and AIR1 RADIO NETWORKS. He lives with his wife in the BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS of northern GEORGIA, serving as caregiver after two brain tumors left her a quadriplegic diagnosed with glioblastoma cancer.





