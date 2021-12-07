Third Side Music: Expanding.

Global independent music publisher THIRD SIDE MUSIC is partnering with UK independent label SOUNDWAY RECORDS and SOUNDWAY PUBLISHING.

THIRD SIDE MUSIC is now housing SOUNDWAY's catalog, staff and ownership group, with TSM entering the master rights business to complement its global music publishing presence.

SOUNDWAY RECORDS was founded in 2002 by ENGLISH DJ and collector MILES CIERET, and is renowned internationally for its rare compilations, and LP re-issues of the most exciting sounds around the globe. From its first release “GHANA Sounds: Afrobeat, Funk & Fusion in ‘70s GHANA,” to its most recent “Ritmo Fantasia: BALEARIC SPANISH Synth-Pop, Boogie and House (1982-1992)” compilation, SOUNDWAY has specialized in spotlighting and discovering deep classics from NIGERIA, GHANA, KENYA, PANAMA, FRENCH CARIBBEAN, COLOMBIA BRAZIL, THAILAND, SOUTH AFRICA and many other countries. Contemporary artists on the roster include LORD ECHO, MAUSKOVIC DANCE BAND, FELBM, DAXTER STORY, CARLOS NINO, ONDATROPICA, MERIDIAN BROTHERS, JULIEN DYNE and FLAMINGO PIER.

SOUNDWAY RECORDS and TSM will work together on releases, with the first to include the lost '80s classics by NIGERIAN afro-boogie kings STEVE BLACK and STEVE MONITE. The LP reissues are anchored by huge sync placements. The recent APPLE AIRPODS PRO global advertising campaign “Jump” centers on a YOUNG FRANCO track sampling MONITE's single "Things Fall Apart" from his first and only album, "Only You.:

Said THIRD SIDE MUSIC Co-Founder/President PATRICK CURLEY, “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with SOUNDWAY RECORDS and PUBLISHING. The stellar team has always blown us away with their dedication, curation and musical taste. SOUNDWAY brings a truly global sound into our creative pitching and services, and they have helped land some of our favorite sync placements. What three people have accomplished for the label in 19 years is truly impressive, and this is an amazing jump off point to come together and grow significantly bigger."

Added SOUNDWAY RECORDS/PUBLISHING founder MILES CIERET, “Partnering with THIRD SIDE MUSIC is particularly appealing, as we both come from a truly independent place. At the core of everything we do, our values align in how we support and promote rosters, release music, and do equitable deals with artists, composers, and licensors. Their unwavering artist-first approach, infrastructure, and resources will empower us with incredible opportunities to expand. With complete creative independence to continue releasing groundbreaking compilations and re-issues of the best music from around the world, we’re really excited for what’s next!”

