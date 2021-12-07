Electric Forest A Go For 2022

ELETRIC FOREST marks its 2022 for the esteemed music, camping, and arts festival in ROTHBURY, MI, from JUNE 23rd-26th, 2022. announced its new lineup with THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT, GRIZ, PORTER ROBINSON, LOUIS THE CHILD, DISCLOSURE, THE DISCO BISCUITS, BIG GIGANTIC, SLANDER, FISHER and SYLVAN ESSO.

All available wristbands for ELECTRIC FOREST 2022 will go on sale this FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th at 10a (ET) here. Please click here for details regarding available wristband and lodging packages, layaway payment plans, early arrival passes, and more.

