-
Electric Forest Announces Lineup With The String Cheese Incident Headlining
by Roy Trakin
December 8, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ELETRIC FOREST marks its 2022 for the esteemed music, camping, and arts festival in ROTHBURY, MI, from JUNE 23rd-26th, 2022. announced its new lineup with THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT, GRIZ, PORTER ROBINSON, LOUIS THE CHILD, DISCLOSURE, THE DISCO BISCUITS, BIG GIGANTIC, SLANDER, FISHER and SYLVAN ESSO.
All available wristbands for ELECTRIC FOREST 2022 will go on sale this FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10th at 10a (ET) here. Please click here for details regarding available wristband and lodging packages, layaway payment plans, early arrival passes, and more.